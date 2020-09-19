Nexo (NEXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.37 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, DDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitbns and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

