NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Down 9.7%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.02. 1,186,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

