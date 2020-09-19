NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Down 9.7%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.02. 1,186,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
