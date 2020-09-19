NEXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $864,040.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $864,040.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00439650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

