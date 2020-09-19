NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextCure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NextCure by 18.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NextCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in NextCure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 496,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,657. NextCure has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.68 and a quick ratio of 37.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

