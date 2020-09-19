NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.30 and its 200-day moving average is $252.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

