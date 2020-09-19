Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $133.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.26 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $134.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $565.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,357. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

