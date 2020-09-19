Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $13.72 million and $68,418.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

