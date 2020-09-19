Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Shares of NICE opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.40. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $238.35. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nice by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nice by 13.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nice by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nice by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nice by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

