NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.60

News coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$179.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.50. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $179.50.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

