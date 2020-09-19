Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NKE stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after buying an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 241.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

