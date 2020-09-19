Nimiq Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $950,762.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,966.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.03503235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.02145257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00442287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00848677 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00528958 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010264 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,357,941,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,531,941,525 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

