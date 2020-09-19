Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $460,219.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00246089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00092609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01465282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.