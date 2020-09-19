NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 5,479,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

