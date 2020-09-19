NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,792. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.95.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
