NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,792. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.