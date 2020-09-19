Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $460.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00247875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00091325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.01477350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

