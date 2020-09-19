NoLimitCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,386.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,341,442 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.