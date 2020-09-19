Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF remained flat at $$13.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Nordex has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.