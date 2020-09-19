Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $794,800.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $192.00 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

