Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

