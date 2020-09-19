North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 1,067,465 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 218,727 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 99,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

