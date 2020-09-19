Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 18th.
Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter.
About Northern Oil & Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.