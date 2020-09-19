Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 190.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.