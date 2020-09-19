Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives $61.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. 556,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.