Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nova Lifestyle stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 3,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 34.69 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Nova Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

