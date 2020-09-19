Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.37. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $49.18. 3,992,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

