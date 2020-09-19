Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0 EPS.

Nucor stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.