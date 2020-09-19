NULS Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,946,229 coins and its circulating supply is 98,869,330 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

