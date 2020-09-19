NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $745,615.82 and $2,588.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024760 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

