NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NuVasive by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

