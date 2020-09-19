Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,076. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.