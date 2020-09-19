Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,076. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,000,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

