Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.78. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 10,081 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
