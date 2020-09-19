Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.78. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 10,081 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

