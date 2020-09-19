Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $14.86. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

