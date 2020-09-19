nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.