NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,207 shares of company stock worth $150,816,557 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 161,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

