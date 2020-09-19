NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,207 shares of company stock worth $150,816,557. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

