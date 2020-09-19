NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVDA stock opened at $487.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total transaction of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,816,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

