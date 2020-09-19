Obyte (GBYTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.22 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $6,225.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.81 or 0.00205608 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

