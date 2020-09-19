Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0004 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.41 million and $117,146.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00245273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.01463078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, FCoin, IDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

