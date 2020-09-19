Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Offshift has a market cap of $1.95 million and $69,329.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00010066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044572 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,033.79 or 0.99905144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00170675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

