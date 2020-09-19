OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Short Interest Update

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OI S A/S stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 498,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. OI S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

About OI S A/S

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

