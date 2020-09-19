Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 69.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,174,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

