Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to announce $246.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $253.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $991.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $993.05 million, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

NYSE OHI traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

