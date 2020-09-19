Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00035485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $481,821.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00440672 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,054 coins and its circulating supply is 562,738 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

