On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 400 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

OTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

OTB stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 265.50 ($3.47). The company had a trading volume of 839,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

