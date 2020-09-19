One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 2.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $181,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $27,300 and have sold 215,162 shares worth $530,791. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

