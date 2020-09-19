OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. 1,124,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,256. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,550,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

