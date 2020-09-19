Ontology Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00007081 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Bitbns and Koinex. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $549.01 million and approximately $333.26 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Huobi, BitMart, Bitbns, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC, Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.