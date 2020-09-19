Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.63. 1,115,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,896. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.