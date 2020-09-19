Open Predict Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,696.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00029427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $51,696.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.04751579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034722 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.