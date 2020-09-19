Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 151,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,141. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts predict that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Opera by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Opera by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

